More scattered showers, storms Tuesday

Dorian is expected to strengthen and could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Windward Island, but potential interaction with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will likely weaken the storm. While it doesn’t directly impact our area right now, it’s a storm that needs to be watched over the next few days because it could restrengthen as it moves into a favorable environment over the Bahamas. The newest track brings this storm close to the eastern side of Florida by early Sunday.