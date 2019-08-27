More scattered showers, storms Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just what the (drought) doctor ordered... yesterday was a wet day across central and south Alabama, with almost everyone getting some sort of wet weather. While a few spots didn’t see much in measurable rain, every little bit helps! Several places got a good soaking with 1-2″ of rainfall totals estimated on radar over 24 hours; more showers and storms are expected today, which will only continue to help what has been an abnormally dry month.
While Tuesday is not as wet as Monday, it still looks like we get a good helping active weather... we talked about a surface boundary that was responsible for all the rain, but it has now moved back off towards the north/east as a warm front has lifted through the area and stalled. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible along the cold front as it slides through the region today.
Some storms could pose a low risk of damaging winds, but that’s not a widespread issue... we’ll keep an eye on it during the afternoon.
While temperatures struggled yesterday (some spots didn’t leave the 70s), it looks like they will rebound a bit today... highs are expected to climb into the 80s, with a few spots inching close to 90°. While it’s possible to see a few peeks of sunshine today, we’ll still remind on the cloudier side for the majority of our day.
A few more showers will linger into Wednesday; sunny (& drier) conditions are expected both Thursday and Friday.
Ahead of our Labor Day weekend, it looks like moisture levels will slowly climb, providing a small uptick in rain chances... this could bring us isolated showers on Saturday, with a few more scattered thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Dorian has sustained winds of 50 mph.
Dorian is expected to strengthen and could be a hurricane by the time it reaches the Windward Island, but potential interaction with the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico will likely weaken the storm. While it doesn’t directly impact our area right now, it’s a storm that needs to be watched over the next few days because it could restrengthen as it moves into a favorable environment over the Bahamas. The newest track brings this storm close to the eastern side of Florida by early Sunday.
Also brewing in the Atlanta, Tropical Depression Six has officially formed off the east coast. It will stay away from land and will not impact our weather here in Alabama.
