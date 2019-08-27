New sawmill all the buzz with south Ala. grand opening

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s all the buzz in Henry County, the largest ever economic development project in county history. And now, it’s open. Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the grand opening of the Abbeville sawmill.
It was a packed house for the opening of the state-of-the-art Abbeville Fiber facility, which also unveiled a new name.
Gov. Kay Ivey was on hand for the occasion and toured the facility.
“What I have seen here today represents the best of Alabama," she said. "Good people who are proud of their work and doing it to the best of their ability. There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm here, a belief that the future holds great promise. The workers here are a part of building something special for the local community and our state.”
The project, which has an investment to-date of more than $40 million, already employs 65 people. They’ve been staying busy. Since the first load came in on July 8, they’ve been processing nearly 45 trucks a day filled with locally-sourced logs.
Those 65 are about to have some help. Over the next year, the company plans to expand to 115 employees and double the number of trucks it gets per day.
Abbeville Fiber has one client. Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc., whose president and CEO, Jimmy Rane, is no stranger to the timber industry. Speaking to the crowds, he said it’s come full circle.
It was his father who helped bring West Point Pepperell to Abbeville. Unfortunately, that facility closed in 2007. Now, Rane is excited to bring back jobs.
“With the opening of the sawmill, we will be continuing to invest in our most valuable resource — the people in our hometown and throughout the entire Wiregrass,” Rane said. “This state-of-the-art facility is not just about producing the highest quality wood products, it is about empowering people to provide a better life for their families and building a stronger, more prosperous community for all of us.”
During the announcement, Rane brought the sawmill’s general manager, Michael Lancaster, up on stage. It was then that he announced Abbeville Fiber would be renamed Lancaster Mill in Lancaster’s honor. Rane said Lancaster worked closely with him to get the project growing and off the ground.
