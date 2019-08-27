2 shot at home in Enterprise; suspect still on the loose

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are recovering after being shot in Enterprise Monday evening. Meanwhile, the suspect is still on the loose.
The Enterprise Police Department said the shooting happened around 6:15 in the 3900 block of Rucker Boulevard.
The preliminary investigation found that the suspect got out of a vehicle in front of the victim’s home, then fired a single shotgun round that struck two victims.
The victims’ injuries were to the legs and abdomen.
After firing the shot, the suspect fled in a red SUV.
One victim has been treated and released. The other is still hospitalized.
A motive for the shooting is unclear. Anyone with information that could help solve the case is asked to call the Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (334) 347-2222 or at www.enterprisepd.com.
