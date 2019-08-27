Tuscaloosa City Schools review security after football stadium scare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A rush of fans from Bryant High School’s football stadium during Friday’s season opener has sparked a review of policies for Tuscaloosa City Schools.
Authorities found a gun in the parking lot of Bryant High School Friday night. It was in the possession of two people and had not been fired. However, rumors spread in the crowd that there had been gunfire.
No one was injured.
Counselors and central office administrators returned to Bryant on Monday wanting to talk to students and others about what happened.
Rumors about gunfire frightened people to the point that a rush of fans left the stadium. WBRC was there earlier in the night covering Friday night’s football game between Bryant and Central for Sideline, but we left before the panic in the crowd happened.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria explained Monday what they’re doing now in light of what happened Friday.
“That is what we spent the morning doing, meeting with Tuscaloosa Police Department members and our staff, to reflect on our policies and practices and determine what else we can do differently,” said Dr. Daria.
Tuscaloosa Police arrested two juveniles and charged them with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. They are not Tuscaloosa City Schools students.
