Tuskegee ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect sought

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police and the Macon County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man in reference to criminal charges.
According to Police Chief Marquez James, authorities are working to apprehend Demarcus Johnson. He is considered “armed and dangerous.”
James said it was believed Johnson ran into Tuskegee Public Elementary School and the school was placed on lockdown, but he was not found inside the school during a search. The school received an “all clear” by law enforcement.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Johnson should call police immediately. We are working to get a photo of him.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.