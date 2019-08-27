Woman charged with DUI after crashing into Huntsville police car

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A crash involving a Huntsville police officer and a woman who authorities believe was driving under the influence happened at University Drive and Jordan Lane early Tuesday morning.
Police tell us Kristyn Brisson driving under the influence drove over a median and knocked down two crosswalk signs, before hitting the car of an officer.
Police say Brisson was highly intoxicated and was arrested for DUI. There was a breath test result from Brisson but it is not being released at this time due to the pending DUI in Huntsville Municipal Court.
We’re told the officer is alright. That driver is now in police custody.
