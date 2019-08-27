3-year-old boy missing in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy in Wetumpka.
According to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the child wandered off from a residence at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Wetumpka and Santuck Fire are on foot searching the area, as well as state troopers and search dogs from Birmingham. A helicopter from Montgomery is also involved in the search.
Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin described the boy as wearing long pants, crocs and no shirt. The search is being conducted five miles east of Wetumpka on Tallassee Highway. Around 78000 Tallassee Highway is closed off for the search, and authorities are stopping traffic in the area to make sure motorists drive slow.
