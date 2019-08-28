Ala. couple set for federal prison after child exploitation convictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man and a Shelby County woman have been sentenced to federal prison after convictions on child exploitation charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Kenneth Earl Hooks, 36, of Prattville, was sentenced to 120 years and two life sentences for producing child pornography and enticing a young child to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of creating obscene images. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February, as well as to transporting a minor for sexual purposes.
Sarah Pauline Morris, 28, of Shelby County, will serve a little over 16 years after pleading guilty in March.
The charges originated from numerous criminal events that happened in Alabama’s Middle and Northern districts.
According to a federal criminal complaint filed in May of 2018, and an arrest affidavit issued for Hooks, police found Hooks and Morris living in a desert area in the southern tip California after locating a red Mitsubishi Montero with an Alabama license plate.
The Mitsubishi was registered to Morris and police were searching for it because security cameras at a Walmart in Brawley, California, showed her driving it on March 30, 2018, after security officers at the store reported she was attempting to film two young girls in a bathroom stall.
The investigation revealed images of child pornography on a laptop that underwent forensic examination by California law enforcement. In late April of 2018, agents from the Department of Homeland Security in Birmingham received the images, which depicted Hooks’ sexual exploitation of two children and a teen girl in Alabama.
Investigators also discovered Hooks had transported the teen from Mississippi to Alabama with the intention of sexually assaulting her and recording it on video.
Middle District of Alabama United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr., Northern District of Alabama United States Attorney Jay E. Town, and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge for Alabama Nick S. Annan announced the sentences Wednesday.
“Exploiting children is a despicable crime that is carried out by depraved individuals,” Franklin said. “Protecting the young and innocent is a priority in my office. I am proud of the hard work and diligence of every agency involved in bringing these two to justice, and I hope that these significant sentences serve as a stark warning to anyone who preys on children.”
“The sentencing of Hooks and Morris brings justice to two serial offenders who preyed on societies most vulnerable,” said Annan. “Their self-described ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ crime spree included depraved acts of abuse and violence and would have undoubtedly continued without fantastic case work of the agents involved in this investigation.”
