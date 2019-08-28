Ala. tornado survivor to be honored at Troy season opener

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are honoring an 11-year-old who survived the March 3 tornadoes by having her serve as an honorary captain for Saturday’s season opener against Campbell.
“Kayla’s story is one that touched our hearts the moment we heard about her resilient battle,” said Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones. “We are beyond excited to welcome Kayla and her family to be our special guests on Saturday, and for the Troy community to celebrate the strength and courage she has shown through this tragedy.”
Kayla Grimes lost her father, step-mother and best friend to the March 3 tornadoes. Kayla herself was injured, suffering a cracked pelvis, femur, tibia and fractured ankle on her right leg, and a fractured tibia, fractured ankle and torn ACL on her left leg. She had to be rushed to UAB Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where she spent more than two weeks before returning to Beauregard.
Recovery is still on going for Kayla and her friends have set up a Karing 4 Kayla to raise proceeds for her growing medical expenses.
Kayla will participate in the pregame coin toss, and her family will be personal guests of Troy Athletics for the game.
