2 arrested in burglary at softball complex

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested after a burglary at the Ariton softball complex.
According to Chief Deputy Mason Bynum with the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested Austin Jones and William Jefferies after a search warrant at a residence on Poplar Street recovered stolen property from multiple burglaries, including the one at the softball complex. Deputies responded to a burglary at the complex on Claybank Street on Wednesday, where they discovered several items including a TV, drinks, food, softball equipment, and power tools were missing from several buildings.
Jones and Jefferies are charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property, and Bynum said other charges will be filed in relation to other theft cases. Jefferies, who Bynum said is a convicted sex offender, will be charged with two counts of failing to comply with the Community Notification Act.
Both suspects were booked in the Dale County Jail.
