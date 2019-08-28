2 arrested on multiple drug charges in Alex City

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Alex City residents are facing multiple drug charges following a weeks-long investigation, according to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
After weeks of surveillance and controlled buys, the sheriff’s office said it had enough probable cause for a warrant. Tuesday, officers with the county’s narcotics task force and the Alexander City Special Response Group and K9 Unit served a search warrant at a home on Old Kellyton Road in Alex City.
During the search, investigators seized approximately 88 grams of cocaine, 292 grams of marijuana, two firearms, $3,716 in cash and a 2008 Dodge Avenger.
Arrested were Kernard Benson, 25, and Bernadette Benson, 56, both of Alex City.
Kernard is charged with four counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bernadette is charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.