BBB: Scammers using Facebook messages to get your information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Has this ever happened to you? You open up Facebook and you have a message from a familiar name, but the subject of the message looks unusual. Sadly, it’s just another way scammers are trying to get ahold of your personal information and possibly your money.
"Once you click on whatever they want you to click on, there's no telling what sort of information you're allowing a scammer to get off your computer,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
It’s happening all over the country. Somehow the scam artist gets a hold of a name that you recognize. So, because it looks familiar, you’re likely to open it up. But you have to ask yourself why your aunt or longtime high school friend would send you a message about qualifying for grant.
“They could be after two things, your personal information which puts you at risk for identity theft. Other times these grants you qualify for will want you to pay some money up front.” Smitherman said.
So, if you see one of these and you’re not sure, contact that friend or family member directly and see if they’ve sent you something.
If it’s a fake, contact Facebook and let them know.
