B’ham mayor tweets graduating students to attend college tuition free

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tweet from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is sure to have some parents and students excited.
According to the mayor’s tweet Tuesday evening, any Birmingham City Schools student that walks across the graduation stage can go to college tuition free. This will apply to in-state two and four year schools.
The details of the plan have not been released, but Mayor Woodfin told WBRC’s Steve Crocker Tuesday night that officials have already started raising funds to do so beginning with graduates in 2020.
According to the mayor’s office, a price tag has not been announced, but the money will start from the private sector. The two million dollars taken from the Birmingham School System in the new budget will serve as seed money for the program.
You can read more about the program at https://www.birminghamal.gov/promise
We’ll update you with any additional details as we confirm them.
