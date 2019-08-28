Lee County offers free self defense classes for women

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - What would you do if you were walking down the street and got attacked? While it’s something that women might not like to think about, Lee County officials want to make sure women know how to protect themselves in dangerous situations.
Lee County is providing Rape Aggression Defense, or R.A.D., courses to women in the county. The 12-hour course is broken into four three-hour sessions and is designed to teach women self defense and how to protect themselves against an attacker.
“It’s all about awareness and then being able to react, so prevention with reaction,” said instructor and Lee County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division Corporal Pamela Revels.
Revels says you learn moves based on your own fitness level.
“We actually see what they can and cannot do and then we can work with them as instructors to better prepare them with their own personal abilities,” said Revels.
The course is a combination of learning what to do and how to do it, and after women complete the course, Revels says they leave feeling more prepared to protect themselves.
“We do the lecture piece, then physical movements, then we do what we call going up against the aggressor where they get to use all their skills against our red man," said Revels. "These women they come in and some have never even made a fist before, and they leave with confidence that they could actually take care of themselves in a dangerous situation.”
Lee County has been offering these courses for over 15 years and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says it’s beneficial for the community.
“Crime prevention is all about being aware and being able to avoid circumstances that put you in a position to become a victim," said Jones. "That course concentrates on that as well. That’s something that we feel is a message that the public needs to have, particularly our ladies, and we want them to have every tool available to them to not just have to use the tactics that are taught in the course, but to avoid circumstances where they would have to in the first place.”
The courses are free and open to all women ages 13 and up.
Women who want to participate in the county classes can attend the next course, Sept. 3, 5, 10 and 12 at the Benny Atkins Meeting Center. Anyone who wants to attend should call Jeremy Jones at 334-275-6328.
