Meadows wins GOP runoff for House District 74

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charlotte Meadows won the GOP runoff for Alabama’s House District 74.
She will face Democrat Rayford Mack in a special election for this seat on Nov. 12.
Earlier Tuesday night, before official results were in, the Charlotte Meadows campaign and the Alabama Republican Party declared Meadows the winner.
The Secretary of State’s Office confirmed it didn’t have results yet and said there were problems with the system at the Montgomery County election center. Secretary of State John Merrill confirmed a team from his office had been sent to the election center.
Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, results were posted at the election center.
Meadows’ opponent, Michael Fritz, conceded Tuesday night and released this statement:
“I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team put in throughout this runoff election. It looks like we’re going to finish at about 45% of the vote, but when you look at how many votes we got versus dollars we spent our vote total is not something we’re going hang our heads over. At the same time, we didn’t win tonight; Charlotte Meadows did. I want to congratulate Charlotte for conducting a clean, well-run race. She has my full support as the Republican nominee in the general election. I feel sure Charlotte will serve the citizens of District 74 with the same tenacity and grace she exhibited during the campaign.”
Meadows is a former Montgomery County School Board member and is the co-founder of Montgomery’s LEAD Academy charter school.
Gov. Kay Ivey set a special election for the District 74 seat after the death of State Rep. Dimitri Polizos.
House District 74 includes parts of Montgomery County.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.