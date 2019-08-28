Meadows wins GOP runoff for House District 74

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team put in throughout this runoff election. It looks like we’re going to finish at about 45% of the vote, but when you look at how many votes we got versus dollars we spent our vote total is not something we’re going hang our heads over. At the same time, we didn’t win tonight; Charlotte Meadows did. I want to congratulate Charlotte for conducting a clean, well-run race. She has my full support as the Republican nominee in the general election. I feel sure Charlotte will serve the citizens of District 74 with the same tenacity and grace she exhibited during the campaign.”