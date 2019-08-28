5 Montgomery City Council seats decided, 3 races headed to runoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results for the Montgomery City Council are in after Tuesday’s election, with four council members keeping their seats.
The council district winners are:
- Richard Bollinger, District 1
- Brantley Lyons, District 2
- Audrey Billups-Graham, District 4
- Clay McInnis, District 7
- Glen Pruitt Jr., District 8
The candidates heading to runoffs are:
- Tracy Larkin (incumbent) and Marche Johnson, District 3
- Cornelius Calhoun and Phyllis Harvey-Hall, District 5
- Oronde Mitchell and Jonathon Dow, District 6
The District 5 incumbent, William Green Jr., will not be reelected as his seat will be determined in a runoff. The District 6 and 7 incumbents, Fred Bell and Arch Lee, did not seek reelection.
McInnis is the only new member elected to the council.
Charles Jinright, who represents District 9, did not have an opponent for his seat and was not on the ballot.
The new city council will serve from 2020-2024.
