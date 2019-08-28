5 Montgomery City Council seats decided, 3 races headed to runoffs

Montgomery City Hall (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
August 27, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results for the Montgomery City Council are in after Tuesday’s election, with four council members keeping their seats.

The council district winners are:

  • Richard Bollinger, District 1
  • Brantley Lyons, District 2
  • Audrey Billups-Graham, District 4
  • Clay McInnis, District 7
  • Glen Pruitt Jr., District 8

The candidates heading to runoffs are:

  • Tracy Larkin (incumbent) and Marche Johnson, District 3
  • Cornelius Calhoun and Phyllis Harvey-Hall, District 5
  • Oronde Mitchell and Jonathon Dow, District 6

The District 5 incumbent, William Green Jr., will not be reelected as his seat will be determined in a runoff. The District 6 and 7 incumbents, Fred Bell and Arch Lee, did not seek reelection.

McInnis is the only new member elected to the council.

[ See complete results here ]

Charles Jinright, who represents District 9, did not have an opponent for his seat and was not on the ballot.

The new city council will serve from 2020-2024.

