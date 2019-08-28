Motorcade honors tow truck driver killed while on the job

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Several tow trucking companies came together Wednesday to encourage people to move over and slow down when they see tow trucks on the side of the road.
A tow truck motorcade was held to remember the life of Jacobs Towing employee Richard Wilson who died weeks after he was struck by a vehicle while on the job.
Jacobs Towing owner Lee Jacobs said their goal was to bring attention to the safety of their drivers.
“It means a lot to show people worldwide what happens to people that when they don’t slow down and move over when we’re out beside the highway, the interstates working and people not paying attention, driving real fast and then next thing you know your driver’s been hit or killed," said Jacobs.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on July 29. Wilson was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 85 while he was trying to load a vehicle onto his wrecker. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was then transported to UAB in Birmingham.
Jacobs said getting a call like that, one where one of your drivers has been hit or even worse, killed, is a call you never want to get.
“This is one of these things in the business never wanted to see come to pass, that you never thought would come to pass," said Jacobs. "It’s one of those things that you see in the news from other states, other towns but you never thought it would come to your town, your state or your business.”
Jacobs says being a tow truck driver is one of the most dangerous jobs you can do, saying drivers often don’t obey the speed limits and often don’t seem to show courtesy to tow truck drivers.
“You see people flying by really fast all the time. When the speed limit is posted to be 55 or 65 and you see people out there doing 75, 80 passing - and it doesn’t even bother them - and they shoot you fingers, give you the birds, you know, they don’t even care about you sitting on the side of the road trying to change a tire or load a car,” said Jacobs.
The Jacobs Towing owner says he just wants people to realize you and they have similar goals.
“We have families and they expect us to come home at the end of the day just like everybody else,” said Jacobs.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.