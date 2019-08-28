Plans proposed for $20 million renovation to Garrett Coliseum

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says the city and county are trying to take over Garrett Coliseum from the state of Alabama.
“That facility from the beginning has been owned by state of Alabama, and it’s no secret that they’ve not funded it for a while, and we’ve had an arrangement with them between the city, the county and the state to fund about $400,000 on an annual basis to keep it going,” Strange said.
Strange said there’s also a proposed plan for the arena to undergo a $20 million renovation.
“It will have air conditioning, it will upgrade lighting and sound. It will do the backup house things that needed to be done. It will really, really dress it up, obviously parking lot and some attention to the livestock here,” Strange said.
Strange said the coliseum is in such bad shape that they can’t use it in the summer months.
The mayor says in order for the renovations, which would take about 15 months, to happen, city and county leaders first have to obtain the deeds to the property.
“We’re very close to getting all of the deeds identified and be able to do a transaction, then we will form the local authority, which will be between the city and the county,” said Strange. “They actually are taking the lead on the Whitewater project, the CDs, in fact, are taking the lead on this particular project.”
According to the mayor, about five different entities, both public and private, own the property.
Strange said the renovations could lead to a number of new opportunities for the city.
“We’re in conversation with some ice hockey opportunities, Arena Football opportunities, we already have boxing, we already have basketball, we already have wrestling there and will continue to have rodeos will continue to have those tacticals and things like that, but it will become a multipurpose facility,” said Strange.
Strange says he is confident the city will at least be in a position to sign some documents that would move this plan forward before his time as mayor is up.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.