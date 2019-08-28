Planters Peanut ‘NUTmobile’ rolls into Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mr. Peanut and his specialized vehicle, the NUTmobile, have rolled into Montgomery, and news of the oddity has quickly...spread.
The peanut-on-wheels was first spotted taking up multiple parking spots near World Market at Eastchase Tuesday afternoon. Thankfully, there were no traffic...jams.
If you’re nutty about seeing the NUTmobile, you’re in luck. It will roast in the Alabama sun until Sept. 2 as it takes part in multiple scheduled stops.
If you want to see it, you butter hurry over to these locations.
- Walmart Super Center on Chantilly Parkway on Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
- Montgomery Biscuits Baseball Game on Aug. 29 from 5-9 p.m. and again on Sept. 1 from 4-7:30 p.m.
- Montgomery Motor Speedway Appreciation Day & Race Day at 480 Booth Road on Aug. 30 from 7-9 p.m. and Aug. 31 from 4:30-10 p.m.
At 26-feet in length, the NUTmobile travels the country every year with a team of “Peanutters” and Mr. Peanut! The SUV, or salted utility vehicle, hits a new city each week (in between fill ups at Shell stations, we’re assuming).
Once in a city, the Peanutters take part in events like baseball games, community festivals and concerts, parades, retail events and more, according to Peanutter Sydney Kelly.
“At our events, fans can meet Mr. Peanut, take a photo with the NUTmobile and play a game to win some samples!” Kelly said. “We are just getting started on our East to West nutcrackin’ fest and we are excited to see Montgomery!”
