Prattville to begin recycling program with RePower South

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Recycling for Prattville residents will soon become as easy as taking your garbage can to the curb, the city announced Wednesday.
In August, the Prattville City Council passed a resolution to allow Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. to enter into an agreement with RePower South’s Recycling and Recovery Facility, located in Montgomery. The city says the agreement will stream-line their recycling program and create less waste going into the landfill.
According to the city, once garbage is collected the sanitation division will transport it to the facility where recyclable and salvageable items will be removed. The remaining waste will be disposed into a landfill.
The city says money from the Sanitation Enterprise Fund will go towards tipping fees for RePower South recycling services. The tipping fee is the per ton charge levied upon a given quantity of waste received at a waste processing facility. This fee is generally levied to offset the cost of opening, maintaining and eventually closing the site.
"We have a large portion of our community that is committed to recycling. The partnership with RePower South makes recycling easier for our citizens and enables 100 percent community participation. This effective and efficient way of recycling is a win-win for our community to continue to be environmentally friendly and reduce landfill waste," said Gillespie Jr.
RePower South says its facility can recycle 50 to 60 percent of the garbage that is brought in. The garbage that is recycled is either baled or turned into ReEF fuel.
The city says all recyclable items can now be included in with household garbage. However, it is requesting that residents continue separating all cardboard and paper products for curbside collection.
The city is paid a per ton market rate for recycled cardboard and paper products. The money collected from this program goes back directly into the Sanitation Enterprise Fund, according to the city.
“Recycling cardboard and paper keeps bulky boxes from utilizing space in your garbage can, helps keep community recycling on the forefront, and provides additional funding for the department,” according to the release.
Residents who would still like to recycle their own products can do so by taking items to the city’s recycling center, located on Ridgewood Road. Items will be accepted during regular business hours with a current city of Prattville Sanitation service bill. The city says it will however accept cardboard/paper and metals from anyone at the recycling center.
If you have any questions or want more information, please contact the Public Works Department at (334) 595-0888 or at the city’s website.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.