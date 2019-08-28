Reed, Woods heading to runoff in Montgomery mayor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in, and there will be a runoff election for Montgomery’s new mayor.
Steven Reed and David Woods will face each other in a runoff on Oct. 8.
Steven Reed is the Montgomery County probate judge. David Woods is a businessman who owns WCOV-TV.
Reed and Woods faced 10 other candidates in Tuesday’s election for the capital city mayor.
Before any official results came in, Elton Dean announced his concession. He thanked his campaign for a good race and said he is still the chairman of the Montgomery County Commission.
Reed addressed his crowd of supporters Tuesday night, saying his campaign is about bringing opportunities to everyone in the city.
“This is a chance for us to not only impact today, but to change tomorrow, and to change days beyond that because what we want to make sure we do is that we’re truly bringing opportunity to everyone in this city, regardless of their zipcode, regardless of their neighborhood,” he said.
Woods said he is feeling good after Tuesday night’s results.
“We feel great," he said. "Montgomery’s an amazing place. Tonight Montgomery said they want a humble servant, they want a business leader to take this city forward into the future.”
Woods said he plans to campaign as aggressively as he has for the past six months.
The winner of the runoff will replace current Mayor Todd Strange who did not seek reelection.
