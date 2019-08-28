Roy Moore tells Minn. congresswoman she ‘should go back to Somalia’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama political party and a controversial candidate vying again to become the state’s next U.S. senator are stepping into the fray over a controversial U.S. representative from Minnesota.
Over the weekend, the Alabama Republican Party passed a resolution calling for the expulsion of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota. The resolution cited four reasons for her removal from office. The resolution states:
- Rep. Omar has engaged in rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism by falsely accusing U.S. armed forces of committing war crimes while on mission to liberate her home country of Somalia
- Rep. Omar dismissed the 9/11 terror attacks waged by radical Islam on the World Trade Center by stating “some people did something”
- Rep. Omar sympathized with a convicted terrorist and member of the Islamic State oflraq and Syria by advocating a U.S. District Judge for sentencing leniency
- Rep. Omar has a disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel; Rep. Omar is also a supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign
Omar responded to the resolution, retweeting an article on the subject from The Hill and including a statement aimed at the ALGOP and Senate candidate Roy Moore.
“I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota’s 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party,” she wrote. “If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate?”
Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones in a 2017 special Senate election while mired in controversy over allegations of sexually inappropriate relationships involving then-teen girls as far back as the 1970s.
Moore, who has denied all allegations, is mounting a bid to unseat Jones for a full term but has to secure the Republican nomination first. The twice-removed Alabama Supreme Court chief justice took offense to Omar’s tweet, and responded by saying she “should go back to Somalia from whence she came.”
His full statement reads:
"In response to Ilhan Omar’s attack on my character:
Omar, an avowed muslim, is a sworn enemy of Israel, and has accused our own military of war crimes. While in Congress she has been accused of numerous sexual relationships. I have been married to my wife, Kayla, since Omar was three and fought for my Country in Vietnam over 10 years before Omar was born. I fully support the resolution of the Alabama Republican Party asking Congress to expel Omar under Article 1 Section 5 of the United States Constitution, I was sworn to defend after my graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point. President Trump was right, she should go back to Somalia from whence she came."
Muslim advocates have denounced the resolution to expel Omar from office and Moore’s comments.
“Having a state political party officially adopt such a hateful, dishonest resolution is a troubling escalation of the ongoing effort to vilify American Muslims," said Scott Simpson, public advocacy director for Muslim Advocates. “The text of the resolution reads like a laundry list of the most common anti-Muslim stereotypes: that Rep. Omar is un-American and anti-Semitic, that she disrespects the troops, that she is an ungrateful immigrant and that she sympathizes with terrorists. These meritless slurs are constantly hurled at American Muslims in public life in order to silence and discredit them.”
