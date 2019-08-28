Trending drier, less humid later today!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a few days of beneficial rain, get excited because sunshine is returning and so is lower humidity! A cold front - currently off towards our north and west - will slide through the area today and allow drier air to filter back into our atmosphere... that means the chance of showers today is very limited, and then it will be near zero through Friday.
Overall, more sunshine is expected today; highs will climb to either side of 90°, which is seasonable for the end of August. Temperatures will dip into the 60s at night and climb into the lower 90s for the rest of the workweek.
If you are planning to stay local or travel this upcoming Labor Day weekend, keep reading...
By Saturday, it looks like muggy air will be returning as high pressure slowly fades. This will result in some isolated to scattered rain chances across central and south Alabama on Saturday and Sunday, with a slightly higher coverage anticipated on Monday and Tuesday.
And then of course, the name on everyone’s lips: Dorian. As of early Wednesday, this Tropical Storm has maximum sustained wind speed of 60 mph, and it continues to track towards Puerto Rico.
Closer to the United States, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Dorian approaching the east coast of Florida as a Category 2 Hurricane late Sunday; from there, it could move inland and die or it could pop into the Gulf of Mexico - it’s just too early to know.
We’ll have a much clearer picture of Dorian’s track over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Bottom Line: If you have Labor Day Weekend beach plans along the Alabama/Northwest Florida beaches, you don’t need to cancel... but you DO need to monitor our forecasts and updates for more information over the next few days.
