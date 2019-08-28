Uncle identifies victims in triple-homicide of Montgomery Biscuits player’s family

View this post on Instagram

We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife, Emily Bivens, her son Cullen and her mother. Emily had an incredible heart for the Lord and shared His light to many through her writings in Baseball Chapel. She deeply loved this community of baseball women and was a comforting, kind soul to all who knew her. Our hearts are with her husband Blake and her family during this unimaginable time. . Emily designed one of the very first things we ever had in our shop, a print to remind us all that no matter where we go, we are always home when we’re together. The digital version is available in our shop and 100% of the proceeds will go to Emily’s husband, Blake. We hope this print, designed by our beautiful friend, will be a peaceful reminder of her love for this community. . We have also set up a GoFundMe account for those who want to donate directly. gofundme.com/f/emily-bivens-family-fund