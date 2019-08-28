Uncle identifies victims in triple-homicide of Montgomery Biscuits player’s family

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New details have emerged after the wife and child of a Montgomery Biscuits player were murdered in a triple-homicide.
Bryant Bernard told WSLS-TV Blake Bivens’ wife, Emily, the couple’s 14-month-old son, and Bivens’ mother-in-law Joan Bernard were killed by Matthew Bernard, Bivens’ brother-in-law. Bryant Bernard is the suspect’s uncle. The triple-homicide happened Tuesday morning in Pittsylvania County, Va., and officials have scheduled autopsies for all three victims.
Bernard is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Video from the scene shows Bernard running naked from police, trying to choke a man in a parking lot, and eventually being subdued and arrested.
A GoFundMe has been set up for Blake Bivens, and Our Baseball Life, a resource guide for professional baseball families, said 100 percent of sales of a print designed by Emily Bivens will go to her husband.
The news of the crime prompted the canceling of Tuesday night’s double-header for the Biscuits and the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Montgomery Biscuits shared a statement from Montgomery Biscuits CEO and Managing Owner Lou Dibella Tuesday night:
Our Baseball Life also issued a statement:
According to the Biscuits, Blake Bivens is from Sutherlin, Va., and he was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Washington High School in Danville, Va. He was assigned to the Biscuits in 2019.
