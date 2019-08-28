Man out on bond for murder wanted on multiple new charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are issuing an urgent request for the public’s help locating an “armed and dangerous” murder suspect.
Anthony J. Thomas Jr., 27, who goes by the street name “Wook”, is wanted by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force for murder, assault, menacing, burglary, and for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, Thomas was free while awaiting trial for the Aug. 2017 homicide of Timothy Barnes, 28. Barnes was shot to death in the 1200 block of Centennial Way on Aug. 9 of that year.
Investigators say while he was out on bond, Thomas committed a burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Chestnut Street Thursday. Around 5:15 a.m. on Aug. 22, the suspect is said to have forcibly entered the home, assaulting one of two adult victims.
MPD spokesman Sgt. Jarrett Williams said that as Thomas was leaving the house, he fired a gun at an empty vehicle, causing damage to it.
If you know Thomas’ location, call police or CrimeStoppers using at 215-STOP.
