Woods, Reed prepare for runoff fight over mayor’s seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From a dozen men and women down to just two men. One of them will become the next mayor of Montgomery. It’ll take a runoff election to decide which.
Montgomery County Probate Judge Steven Reed came out on top during Tuesday’s election with a sizable lead. He pulled in 42 percent of the vote in the 12-person race.
But Woods, a local TV station owner and businessman, denied his opponent an outright win, capping the night with support of around 25 percent of those who voted.
Since neither candidate got a majority of the vote plus one, they’ll have to face each other in a runoff.
We spoke with both men Wednesday.
“It’s an either or," said Woods. "The either is a career politician, second generation, a bureaucrat, someone who has not successfully run a business. Or someone who is a business leader, they’re new to politics, someone who understands how to grow a business, how to manage, how to delegate. And that’s what Montgomery needs, and Montgomery’s asking for it.”
“We have six weeks to get back out there and talk to the voters about our message, what we want to see the future of Montgomery become,” Reed said. “And we want to reach out to some of the voters -- all of the voters -- who voted for other candidates to try to get them to consider looking at our platform, looking at our agenda, and hearing what we have to say.”
Reed and Woods faced 10 other candidates. Ed Crowell and J.C. Love, who came in third and fourth, received 12 percent and 10 percent of the votes respectively.
The turnout was about 31 percent with 43,576 ballots cast out of 139,630 registered voters.
The runoff is slated to happen Oct. 8.
