99-year sentence for mom whose baby was found in freezer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother charged with manslaughter after her 6-month-old son’s body was found in a hotel freezer has entered a guilty plea.
Wednesday would have been Day 3 of Amanda Oakes’ trial. Instead she pleaded guilty to manslaughter, abuse of a corpse, and chemical endangerment charges.
Her sentences for the charges range from 10 years to 99 years. They will run concurrent and she will get credit for time served.
“We agreed that we would allow them to run concurrent if she pled guilty to all of them at this point. And a 99-year sentence is the maximum that would be available and we think that would be appropriate for these cases,” said Pat Jones, Houston County District Attorney. “We’re pleased with the outcomes.”
Oakes also agreed to testify against Carlton James Mathis. The district attorney says he’s the little boy’s father. In court, it was revealed her 6-month-old son died after ingesting meth. The district attorney confirmed the baby was in the father’s care when he died, but Oakes was connected to the baby’s body being stored in the hotel freezer. Investigators found the child’s remains in June of 2018.
Before Oakes entered a guilty plea, jurors had already started hearing from witnesses in the trial. Tuesday, Oakes’ daughter took the stand.
“It was hard for her daughter to testify against her mother. It was traumatic. I suspect she probably suffers from some PTSD having gone through all this trauma,” said Jones.
He says the teenager was in Oakes’ care at the time, exposed to drugs, given marijuana, and was also present during the shootout in Florida that ultimately led to police capturing Mathis.
“There was a big shoot out and I believe - if I’m not mistaken - the she received shrapnel in her leg,” said Jones. “It’s a miracle she didn’t die in this whole crazy escapade.”
Oakes also agreed to testify in Mathis’ trial.
District Attorney Jones confirmed Oakes’ daughter is in the care of other relatives in Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.