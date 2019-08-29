Ala. to get $11 million to replace 6 bridges along I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is about to get nearly $11 million to help fund the replacement of several bridges along Interstate 85 in Lee County.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the funding Thursday, confirming $10.8 million will help replace three sets of twin bridges at exit 60 in Opelika.
Three of the bridges are rated “poor” and the other three are rated as “fair,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.
The money is part of a much bigger $225 million grant called the Competitive Highway Bridge Program. The funds were restricted, by law, to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on census data. Half the states qualified.
The program awarded money to 20 projects in 18 states, Chao said, “to make vital upgrades to select bridges in rural areas.”
We’ve reached out to the Alabama Department of Transportation to determine when the projects are slated to start and finish.
