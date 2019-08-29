Alabama Department of Public Health investigating increase in Hepatitis A cases in the state

(WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an increase in Hepatitis A cases in the state.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection caused by a virus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says there are over 100 cases in the state and has spread to 25 counties including, Lee, Russell, and Chambers counties.
Poor hand hygiene can lead to the spread of the infection, which allows the transfer of fecal matter containing the virus.
One Alabama pharmacist says getting the vaccine is the best way to prevent it.
I would suggest if you eat out a lot or if you travel a lot, then you should definitely have this vaccine,” said June Adams, compounding pharmacist at Adams Pharmacy.
Those at highest risk for infection include people who travel to countries where it’s common, those who use street drugs, people who are or have been incarcerated, and people who are experiencing unstable housing or homelessness.
