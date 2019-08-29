Angel wings honor March 3 storm victims at Lee County school

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The lives of the 23 men, women and children that were killed during the March 3 storms were remembered Thursday in Lee County with a special angel wing dedication ceremony.
It’s been nearly six months since devastating storms ripped through Lee County and the Beauregard community is remaining resilient.
“It was a devastating time for this community. We’ve had kids affected. We’ve had teachers affected,” said Sanford Middle School Principal Damien Sinclair.
On March 3, Sanford Middle School served as the communication hub for emergency responders and the community, and now the school is continuing to try to help the community heal.
“We were hearing the stories and feeling the pain of the people in the community and we wanted to reach back and do the things we need to do to help support them,” Sinclair said.
From now on, everyone that steps foot inside the front doors of Sanford will be greeted by angel wings, adorned with 23 names honoring each life that was lost. Local artist Rachel Wright worked with the victims’ families on the project.
“Art is a powerful medium and there are a lot of artists who are doing things for the community, but I wanted to take it a step further and the families create something for their own 23 and that’s what became so big,” said Wright.
As the healing process continues, members of the community say these wings will serve as a reminder of just how strong Beauregard is.
