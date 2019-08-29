Arrest warrant issued for Demarcus Cousins on domestic violence

Mobile, Ala. (WBRC) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Los Angeles Laker Demarcus Cousins, on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, according to USA TODAY.
USA TODAY says Cousins’ ex-girlfriend filed a police report with the Mobile Alabama Police Department and provided a recording of a phone call where she says the basketball player threaten to "put a bullet in your (expletive) head.”
According to USA TODAY a third-degree harassing communications charge was listed on the Mobile municipal court website, although no other information was provided.
