ASU, Army sign partnership agreement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University and the U.S. Army signed a Partnership Agreement Thursday morning.
The agreement promotes both workforce development opportunities and is related to STEM educational assistance. STEM is short for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
“It will give our students the opportunity to experience and explore beyond their wildest dreams, to work in laboratories with the United States Army, and to share a lot of different research with scientists,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton Ross.
“We believe that this is a location where some truly talented young students are, and we believe there are opportunities that we can provide for them to help us in the development of technology in those key critical areas for the United States Army,” added Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins.
The agreement is with the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command.
