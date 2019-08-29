Bob Rogers holds kickoff rally for congressional campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another potential candidate has announced his plans to run for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
Bob Rogers held a kickoff rally Thursday to announce his campaign for Alabama’s 2nd congressional district. He ran for the seat four years ago.
“The first time you run you’re going to learn a lot of things,” he said. “First you gotta crawl, then you gotta walk.”
According to his campaign website, Rogers served 30 years with the State of Alabama in law enforcement. He’s also a certified teacher and electrical contractor.
Rogers said one thing he will focus on if he is elected is repealing the Affordable Care Act.
“In America you can’t have national healthcare and have a free society,” he said.
Rep. Martha Roby, who currently holds the District 2 seat, announced in July she would not seek reelection.
