Capital murder arrest made in Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in an April 30 Montgomery homicide, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Shariko Smith, 19, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder in the death of Marcus Martin, 30, also of Montgomery.
Martin was shot shortly before 10 a.m. that Tuesday at the Red Lion Apartments on Woodbridge Drive. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the scene where they found Martin’s body. He was pronounced dead on scene.
In June, authorities released surveillance photos of a possible suspect in the case. Two days later, investigators confirmed they had a name, though they declined to release it at the time.
Smith was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshal Task Force, charged with capital murder, and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he’s being held without bond.
An investigation indicates Martin was killed while being robbed by Smith. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.