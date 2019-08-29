Falcons preseason game to impact WSFA 12 News programming Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday night, WSFA 12 News will air another NFL preseason football game.
Coverage of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars game will start at 6 p.m. This means we will not have a newscast at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The game will also impact other programming on WSFA Thursday night.
“Entertainment Tonight, “The Wall,” and “Hollywood Game Night” will be preempted.
“Entertainment Tonight” will air overnight Thursday at 2 a.m., preempting paid programming.
“The Wall” will air Sunday night from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“Hollywood Game Night” will air early Monday morning from 2 to 3 a.m.
