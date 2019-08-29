Falcons preseason game to impact WSFA 12 News programming Thursday night

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
August 29, 2019 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated August 29 at 9:59 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday night, WSFA 12 News will air another NFL preseason football game.

Coverage of the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars game will start at 6 p.m. This means we will not have a newscast at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The game will also impact other programming on WSFA Thursday night.

“Entertainment Tonight, “The Wall,” and “Hollywood Game Night” will be preempted.

“Entertainment Tonight” will air overnight Thursday at 2 a.m., preempting paid programming.

“The Wall” will air Sunday night from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

“Hollywood Game Night” will air early Monday morning from 2 to 3 a.m.

