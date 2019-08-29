FEMA to stage vehicles, staff in Montgomery ahead of Dorian

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Dorian hasn’t yet made landfall, but that’s not slowing down preparations by first responders.
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency says it has been notified by FEMA that the federal agency will begin staging vehicles and staff in Montgomery Thursday afternoon.
Commuters should be aware of an increase in traffic flow, possibly heavy at times, along U.S. Highway 31, also known as Birmingham Highway.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 4 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.