Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey apologizes for participation in racist skit in college

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey is apologizing after an interview surfaced indicating she wore blackface during a skit at Auburn University.
Ivey said she’s been made aware of a taped interview that she and her then-fiance Ben LaRavia gave to the Auburn student radio station in 1967, when she was the Student Government Association’s Vice President. The interview describes a skit she and LaRavia reportedly performed in at a Baptist Student Union party.
Listen to the audio of the interview here:
“As I look at my fiancé across the room, I can say here that night she had on a pair of blue coveralls and she had put some black paint all over her face and we were acting out this skit called Cigar Butts,” he said.
According to Ivey, she does not recall either performing in the skit or participating in the interview 52 years ago. She also doesn’t recall wearing blackface, but she said she will not deny that she did.
“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college,” she said. “While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later. I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”
Ivey also issued a video message expanding on her apology, saying the state still has a long way to go in the area of racial tolerance and mutual respect.
“I assure each of you that I will continue exhausting every effort to meet the unmet needs of this state,” she said. “Alabamians will continue to be at the forefront of defining our promising future.”
Watch her full apology below:
Gina Maiola, press secretary for Gov. Ivey, said the administration was made aware of the interview Tuesday evening and Ivey heard the audio Wednesday morning.
“It is my understanding that Auburn University has an ongoing larger effort by the AU Library to digitize years of audio tapes — which have been previously aired — that featured Auburn students and their stories,” Maiola said.
In February, the Auburn Plainsman reported a yearbook photo showing five young white woman wearing black masks and shirts depicting caricatures of black people appeared on Alpha Gamma Delta’s page in 1967. Ivey was a member of the sorority at the time the photo was taken, but she denied knowing about the page.
The Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan issued a statement about the governor’s apology:
"The Alabama Republican Party appreciates and supports Governor Kay Ivey taking ownership of and responsibility for this 50 plus year old incident. While it occurred when she was a college student, Governor Ivey has stood up, admitted her mistake and offered a sincere apology though she has no recollection of the event. Her extraordinary record of public service shows her ability to work with all people regardless of race, religion or party affiliation. We stand with Governor Ivey uniting our state for a greater future.”
State Sen. Del Marsh, the Senate President Pro Tempore, also addressed the apology:
“Governor Ivey has expressed her deepest apologies for this incident. I have worked with her in various capacities over the previous decade and I know that today she is not a person who would participate in something like that. I hope we as a state can put this behind us.”
