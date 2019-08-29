Jury returns guilty verdicts in deadly speed racing trial

Perkins’ family offered some of the most emotional testimony during the trial. After the jury delivered the verdicts, Perkins’ mother, Terri Dawkins, asked the judge to take Laffitte in custody. Dawkins said her daughter told her two young sons she would be right back, but she was never able to say goodbye. She told the judge Laffitte showed no remorse during this trial and he shouldn’t have the same opportunity he took from Ashleigh.