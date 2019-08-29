Jury returns guilty verdicts in deadly speed racing trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ladarious Laffitte has been convicted of reckless murder and two counts of first-degree assault in a speed racing trial.
A Montgomery jury deliberated an hour and twenty minutes before delivering three guilty verdicts. The decision comes after six days of emotionally-charged testimony.
The evidence from Laffitte’s car showed he was driving 144 miles per hour seconds prior to the deadly crash. The collision exerted 240,000 pounds of force, splitting the victim’s car in half.
Ashleigh Perkins was sitting the back seat of the car and was ejected more than 100 feet from the site of the crash. The crash was so powerful it thrust the back of the car into a nearby bank parking lot.
Multiple eye witnesses were called to testify and stated Laffitte was racing another car at the time of the crash. One witness said Laffitte told her he was racing when she ran to scene after the wreck.
Perkins’ family offered some of the most emotional testimony during the trial. After the jury delivered the verdicts, Perkins’ mother, Terri Dawkins, asked the judge to take Laffitte in custody. Dawkins said her daughter told her two young sons she would be right back, but she was never able to say goodbye. She told the judge Laffitte showed no remorse during this trial and he shouldn’t have the same opportunity he took from Ashleigh.
The defense strongly opposed that petition, but the judge ordered Laffitte into custody.
“It’s reopened the wounds to a degree, but it’s also closed certain wounds,” said Dawkins. “I have comfort in knowing if something happened to me when I leave out of here today I did my part.”
Dawkins explained she and her boyfriend both still suffer from major injuries they sustained in the crash. They are now raising Perkins’ sons, who have wanted to know since day one what would happen to driver of the car that killed their mother.
Bailey praised the jury’s decision.
“We were trying this for Ashleigh,” he said. “They lost their daughter to a senseless act. A guy doing 144 miles per hour down Vaughn Road. The jury made the right decision.”
Laffitte’s attorney Amardo Wesley Pitters said he respected the jury’s decision, but feels they got it wrong. He will take the case up on appeal on multiple grounds, including the evidence that showed Laffitte’s speed at the time of the crash.
“The heart and soul of the prosecution’s case was that the defendant was traveling at 140 miles per hour,” Pitters stated. "We submit there’s an issue with the evidence substantiating that rate of speed and we expect to take that issue up, among other issues, to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Laffitte will remain behind bars pending sentencing, which is set for September.
Cory Romain who was reportedly racing Laffitte is indicted on similar charges and is scheduled to stand trial this.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.