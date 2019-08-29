Lanett patrolman arrested on child sex crimes charges

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A patrolman with the City of Lanett has been taken into custody in Valley after admitting to allegations that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old.
An investigation into the incident began on Aug. 16 after Juvenile Services workers found questionable text messages on the 14-year-old’s phone insinuating she was having an inappropriate relationship with a 24-year-old man.
On Aug. 28, Glenn Edward Caldwell, 24, was interviewed by Valley Police Department detectives and ultimately admitted to the allegations.
He was then arrested and charged with transmitting obscene material to a child, electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act. Each of which are felonies.
Investigation revealed Caldwell met the girl over social media.
Lanett Police Chief Johnny Wood was made aware of the allegation on Aug. 16 and Caldwell was placed on administrative leave. He was terminated from his position on Aug. 19. He had been employed by the City of Lanett since March 2018.
Caldwell is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility as he awaits a bond hearing.
