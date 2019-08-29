Man injured in vehicle versus train crash

COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosada Police Department is working to find out what led to a crash between a vehicle and a train Wednesday evening.
Chief Leon Smith says police were notified of a train versus vehicle crash just before 7:30 p.m. Smith said officers responded to the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Pecan Grove Road where they found an older man lying in the road saying he’d been hit by a train.
The man was transported to Baptist South for treatment of his injuries. Smith says his condition at this time is unknown.
Smith says the train was stopped and the conductor was questioned about the incident. The chief says the conductor is uninjured and is not suspected of foul play.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.