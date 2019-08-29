Man with ‘I-65’ neck tattoo convicted again for 2012 murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jordan Thomas has an unmistakably large tattoo across his neck. It turns his throat into an I-65 interstate sign. At age 19, his life’s direction yielded to a pair of handcuffs, and he was charged with murder.
He was first convicted in 2014, and Judge Charles Price sentenced him to 75 years in prison. But the conviction was thrown out on appeal after the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals found the jury charges in that trial were incomplete.
Fast forward five years and Jordan’s freedom has once again hit a dead-end. For the second time, a Montgomery County has returned with a guilty verdict against him for the Oct. 2012 death of Dennis Johnson.
Following his conviction, Thomas was taken into custody and will remain incarcerated until he’s sentenced.
“I am happy that my office could bring justice to this family for a second time," Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said. “Twenty-four citizens of Montgomery County have now heard the defendant’s case and convicted him of the heinous crime he committed.”
Bailey said in both trials Thomas mounted a self-defense claim, testifying he shot and killed Johnson after the victim pulled a gun and pointed it at him. The DA said eyewitness testimony proved Johnson never pulled any weapon.
The DA said evidence showed the two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the murder and that Thomas shot Johnson while he was sitting on his friend’s porch. The suspect is said to have fled the scene before dumping the murder weapon.
Thomas will be sentenced again on Oct. 4, this time by Judge J.R. Gaines. He faces a possible sentence of between 20 years to life in prison.
