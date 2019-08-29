New car dealership set to open along I-65 in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Greenville expects a new project to have a major economic impact. It’s welcoming a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership!
The new car lot will be located right off I-65 near the Hampton Inn and is expected to draw more people to the area. That brings more money to the city.
“You’re looking at 20 plus jobs that they’ll be bringing into town," said Mayor Dexter McClendon. "It also gives you an opportunity from an economic impact is how many people stop and look at cars, and stop and eat lunch, then fill up on gas. So the economic impact is huge.”
The mayor said the project is set to begin in November and should be complete by May 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.