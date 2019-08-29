Public input needed in process of bringing F-35 fighter jets to 187th Fighter Wing

The F-35 is a highly sophisticated fighter jet, far more capable than the F-16s that are currently at Dannelly Field. It has big implications for this area: not only will it keep about 1400 jobs at the 187th Fighter Wing, but there’s a chance of another 200 or so jobs with the additional planes. That’s not to mention the roughly $100 million the pentagon has set aside for construction of a new hangar, and the jobs that will come with that.