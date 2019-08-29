Warm, not so humid end to our workweek!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As you wake up and head out the door on this Thursday morning, you’ll probably notices two things... first, it feels a few degrees cooler, and second it’s not as muggy! For last August standards, temperatures are right around average, but a lack of humidity will continue (which isn’t the norm for late Summer in Alabama).
Don’t get me wrong... our afternoons will still be hot, but it will definitely feel much more comfortable both today and tomorrow. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s while overnight lows dip into the 60s again by Friday morning; this is all because drier air in our atmosphere heats up and cools off more effectively than more moisture rich air.
While we don’t expect any rain in the forecast through the rest of the workweek, it does look like a few isolated to scattered showers could return by the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Not enough to cancel plans over, but coverage will be elevated so remember to keep you First Alert weather app nearby if you plan on being outside this holiday weekend!
Tropical Update: The newest update from the National Hurricane Center keeps Dorian as a Category 1 Hurricane...
This system shows all the classic signs of a storm that will continues to gain strength; as it moves over the warm ocean waters, it likely won’t interact with much land/wind shear - there isn’t much that will weaken this storm on its current forecast track.
Dorian will move northwest, then turn west towards Florida’s East Coast late this weekend/early next week, possibly as a major hurricane (CAT 3 or higher).
Plans this holiday weekend? Going away, maybe to the beach... if it’s along the Alabama/northwest Florida coast, we do not expect any major impacts from Dorian now through Monday afternoon. If that changes, we will let you know.
If this storm crosses Florida and gets into the Gulf, we could have a problem by the middle of next week. It’s simply too early to tell as a lot could change between now and then. Locally, the storm will likely end up close enough to us to cause an increase in rain chance by next Tuesday, Wednesday and/or Thursday. Beyond that, it’s just too early to speculate on any flooding/wind/tornado risk from Dorian.
We’ll be watching carefully, and will publish new info here and on the WSFA First Alert Weather App constantly in the days to come!
