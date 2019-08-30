Auburn fan goes to new heights to support tigers

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - When it comes to college football, folks in the South take things to another level. You never know what you’ll see on game day. We found an Auburn family who’s taking their passion for the Tigers to another level.
The Brown’s live on some farm land in Prattville.
“We’ve got 40 acres total,” said Bill Brown. “We’ve got corn, soy beans, sunflowers.”
Bill’s wife Laura is very familiar with this land.
“This is where I grew up,” said Laura. “My siblings and I were raised here.”
So, a few years ago they moved back and started growing sunflowers. People often pull off the side of the road and take pictures when they’re in bloom. This year Bill added something new, but you can’t see it from ground level.
"He challenged himself to make an AU out of the sunflowers because we are big Auburn fans,” said Laura. “I just didn't know how he was going to do it."
"We are in the site work business so we run off GPS,” said Bill. "Our surveyor, he laid it out on the computer and then staked it out and I just followed the flags with my tractor."
Bill followed the plans and then sent a drone up to see how he did.
"It was pretty impressive, with God's grace and effort, that something could come together like that,” said Bill.
"I was just amazed at the way he came up with the idea and made it happen,” said Laura. “It's just amazing."
The Brown’s say they did their part, now it’s up to the Tigers to do theirs.
“I hope it’s a good luck charm for them,” said Laura.
Bill says he’s already thinking about plans for something different next year. All we can confirm for sure is that it’s VERY, VERY, unlikely that it’ll be a University of Alabama script A.
