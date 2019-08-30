Biscuits sweep first, second half North Division crown

In the bottom of the eighth, a leadoff walk led to a wild pickoff attempt allowing leadoff batter Vidal Brujan to advance to third. David Rodriguez then walked for the Biscuits to bring up Tristan Gray. Gray hit into an easy play at first but the first baseman fired the ball over the catcher’s head allowing the go-ahead run to score in Brujan. A two-run double from Josh Lowe would give the Biscuits all the cushion they’d need to close it out.