Biscuits sweep first, second half North Division crown

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the seventh time in their history, and the fourth time in the last five years, the Montgomery Biscuits are the second half champions of the Southern League’s North Division.
They’d already won the first half crown to clinch a playoff spot in the Southern League Playoffs, but they kept their foot on the pedal and secured the second half crown Thursday.
On what was an emotional night in Riverwalk Stadium that was started with a moment of silence for teammate Blake Bivens, the Biscuits took care of business against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
Scoring three runs in the eighth inning, the Butter and Blue downed Pensacola 5-2.
Ryan Thompson opened for the fifth time this season, working his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. He allowed an RBI single in the second, but was picked up in the bottom half by a Miles Mastrobuoni RBI double to even the score.
The Blue Wahoos jumped ahead 2-1 in the top of the third with a solo shot from Trevor Larnach. From the bottom of the sixth on the rest of the scoring was done by Montgomery.
After a leadoff double in the sixth from Brett Sullivan, Johnny Davis pinch ran for him and then stole third. An errant throw from the catcher allowed Davis to pop up and scamper home to tie things at 2.
In the bottom of the eighth, a leadoff walk led to a wild pickoff attempt allowing leadoff batter Vidal Brujan to advance to third. David Rodriguez then walked for the Biscuits to bring up Tristan Gray. Gray hit into an easy play at first but the first baseman fired the ball over the catcher’s head allowing the go-ahead run to score in Brujan. A two-run double from Josh Lowe would give the Biscuits all the cushion they’d need to close it out.
Thursday night’s win was number 86 on the season for the Butter and Blue, equaling a city record set by the Montgomery Rebels back in the 1955 and 1977 seasons. Their 86 wins are tied for third most in all of professional baseball from Single-A up to Major League Baseball. Only the New York Yankees (MLB-88), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB-88), Delmarva Shorebirds (Single-A, 88) and Houston Astros (MLB-87) have more wins than Montgomery’s 86 Ws.
Their Southern League Playoff matchup has already been set. The Biscuits will face off with the Jackson Generals. Games 1,2,4 and 5 will be played at Riverwalk Stadium.
