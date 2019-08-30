Dothan preparing for Dorian evacuees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Dorian tracks closer to land some in the storm’s path are headed to Dothan.
At the Holiday Inn Express workers are cleaning rooms and preparing the hotel.
“We’ve beefed up on supplies, we’ve beefed up on water, we’ve got batteries backed up, we’ve got flashlights, we’ve done everything we can to prepare for this, because who knows what Mother Nature will do when it hits closer,” said Holiday Inn Express General Manager Gary Dombroski.
By Friday afternoon, the hotel already had 50 reservations on the books for a hotel with 97 rooms. And it’s like this across the entire city.
"We’re projecting Monday to be potentially completely full. We’re on the path now to be completely booked by Monday night,” said Visit Dothan President/CEO Aaron McCreight.
McCreight says the city is used to being an evacuee location. They’re working closely with the Wiregrass 211 and the emergency management agency’s office to have the resources needed to welcome people as Dorian tracks closer.
If you have relatives or friends evacuating - they can go to www.visitdothan.com to get the latest on hotel accommodations and resources available for hurricane evacuees.
