FEMA stages in Montgomery; Ala. National Guard preps ahead of Dorian

Maxwell Air Force Base has been selected to stand up as an Incident Support Base (ISB) for FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency operations in support of Hurricane Dorian response efforts. March Road will be CLOSED on the north side of the installation, between the intersection of Hemlock Road and March Road and the Blue Thunder tent city. This closure includes the base jogging route along March Road. The 1.5 mile route for Fitness Assessments and the entrances to FAMCAMP will have limited access only through the southern portion of March Road near Kelly Gate. We will notify you when we are able to reopen the road to normal traffic. Thank you for your support and patience.