FEMA stages in Montgomery; Ala. National Guard preps ahead of Dorian
FEMA has started staging vehicles, supplies and staff in Montgomery. This is a view of Maxwell Air Force Base, where the 18-wheelers are parking. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | August 30, 2019 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Dorian has grown into a massive Category 3 hurricane, and it’s moving toward the east coast of Florida. By the time it reaches land, it could be a Category 4.

As the hurricane approaches the U.S. and continues to gain strength, preparations are underway ahead of its pending landfall, expected sometime Sunday or Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, is moving personnel and 18-wheelers loaded with supplies into position. One of the staging areas is Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

March Road will be CLOSED on the north side of the installation, between the intersection of Hemlock Road and March Road and the Blue Thunder tent city.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is also preparing. Friday, she gave approval for the Alabama National Guard to send up to 50 support personnel to Florida, should the need arise.

“Alabamians believe in neighbors helping neighbors, and we stand ready to support the Floridians however we can,” Ivey said. “Alabama is familiar with severe weather and the unpredictability of Mother Nature. Preparedness is always key, and we are proud to help Florida as they brace for potential impact from Hurricane Dorian."

Ivey’s office said she had a phone conversation with her Florida counterpart, Gov. Ron DeSantis, Thursday evening.

“We are continually monitoring the storm system and will also ensure that Alabama is ready, should we receive any impact,” Ivey added.

