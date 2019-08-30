First Alert: Dorian strengthening, tracking towards south Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First things first, we are off to a wonderful start this morning! Temperatures are in the 60s, and lower humidity levels are making it feel even more comfortable. Temperatures will end up in the lower 90s this afternoon, so it will be hot - but those lower humidity levels will stick around the rest of the day, so it won’t *feel* as hot as it otherwise would. We expect perfect weather for tonight’s high school football action around the state.
For college football, there are two local home games - Faulkner takes on Bluefield at 11am in Montgomery, and Troy plays Campbell at 5pm at the Vet. Expect hot, muggy weather with a small chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm.
Hurricane Dorian continues to intensify in the western Atlantic Ocean - it’s expected to become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before approaching south/southeast Florida early next week. Here’s the updated NHC track:
A few bullet points..
+ There is no reason to cancel your Gulf beach plans this weekend. If you’re heading to Panama City Beach, Gulf Shores or anywhere in between, the weather will be just fine through at least Tuesday of next week. Go, have fun, eat some seafood for me.
+ The risk to Alabama is low at this time, but there are still some longshot scenarios on the table that could change that.
+ So, in Alabama, there’s no need to worry or go buy a generator - but, you should pay attention to updated forecasts over the weekend. Current data trends suggest that the storm will go east of Alabama, and have little impact on us. But, that could still change.
+ Travel plans to the Bahamas, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Miami and Ft. Lauderdale for this weekend/early next week should be reconsidered. Life-threatening storm surge, destructive wind and inland flooding are all increasingly likely for south Florida and the Bahamas this weekend and into next week.
You can track Dorian yourself anytime on the WSFA First Alert Weather App and here on WSFA.com.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.