First Alert: Dorian strengthening, tracking towards south Florida

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First things first, we are off to a wonderful start this morning! Temperatures are in the 60s, and lower humidity levels are making it feel even more comfortable. Temperatures will end up in the lower 90s this afternoon, so it will be hot - but those lower humidity levels will stick around the rest of the day, so it won’t *feel* as hot as it otherwise would. We expect perfect weather for tonight’s high school football action around the state.