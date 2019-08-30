Food for Thought 8/29

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
High Scores
PB Hibachi Express (2323 East Blvd.): 100
Great American Cookie (Eastdale Mall): 98
Domino’s Pizza (3131 Bell Rd.): 98
Marco’s Pizza (3171 Taylor Rd.): 98
Vicki’s Lunch Van (2520 Fairground Rd.): 98
Cinnabon (Eastdale Mall): 98
Low Scores
BK Shell (3445 Atlanta Hwy.): 86
Priority Item: Mold in soda nozzles
Tobacco and Beverage (1178 Ann St.): 88
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Troy Highway Package Store (4414 Troy Hwy.): 91
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
