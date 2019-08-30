Food for Thought 8/29

By Mark Bullock | August 30, 2019 at 5:08 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 5:08 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.



High Scores

PB Hibachi Express (2323 East Blvd.): 100

Great American Cookie (Eastdale Mall): 98

Domino’s Pizza (3131 Bell Rd.): 98

Marco’s Pizza (3171 Taylor Rd.): 98

Vicki’s Lunch Van (2520 Fairground Rd.): 98

Cinnabon (Eastdale Mall): 98

Low Scores

BK Shell (3445 Atlanta Hwy.): 86

Priority Item: Mold in soda nozzles

Tobacco and Beverage (1178 Ann St.): 88

Priority Item: Mold in ice machine

Troy Highway Package Store (4414 Troy Hwy.): 91

Priority Item: Mold in ice machine

